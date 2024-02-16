Marissa Oosterlee exhibition in Javea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 11:21

Marissa Oosterlee oil and airbrush painting Credit: Marissa Oosterlee, Facebook

Until March 31, Javea´s La Casa del Cable displays the ultra-realistic works of Marissa Oosterlee, an award-winning artist from the Netherlands.

“Water reminds us, all shall pass in time”. Marissa, named after the Latin phrase, “of the sea”, has been passionate about art and nature from early childhood, having by now created mesmerising works of art that depict water and the fluidity of time in the most sensual way.

Having begun a professional career in cycling, Marissa´s life was changed after a heavy accident at the age of 20 forced her to quit: she had turned to art as her main pursuit.

Today, Marissa is a winner of numerous awards, including the 2020 American Art Collector´s Choice Award.

Her work has been exhibited from Paris to New York, to the regions of Spain.

Having designed everything from game cover designs for Nintendo and film posters for Netflix, Marissa´s authenticity lies in her pure reflection of light and the poignant vulnerability of being human.

More than lifelike, her oil and airbrush paintings tell captivating and revealing narratives in hyperrealistic portraits.

Marissa´s collection “Washing Away My Sorrow” depicts glimpses of sublimely serene women, surrounded by nature, flowing in the water.

Not only is her exhibition open to the public but Marissa is offering an oil painting workshop in Javea from the 22 until the 24 of March, focusing on portraits. These classes can be booked through her website or through Marissa´s social media.