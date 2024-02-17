Generalitat´s energy efficient labelling

By Anna Akopyan •
The Generalitat is taking measures to ensure energy-efficient labelling on domestic refrigeration appliances.
The institution is now reviewing the environmental impacts of electronic domestic appliances, looking to preserve nature by saving energy.
In February of this year, the inspection of the General Directorate of Commerce, Crafts, and Consumption of Generalitat launched a campaign to control energy-efficient labelling of domestic appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and wine storage cabinets.
The project is part of the systematic control which began in Spain in 2023, in compliance with the obligations established by European Regulations of 2019.
Last year, a similar procedure took place in the country with the use of dishwashers in households.
February will be spent inspecting that current household appliances for sale in physical and online stores, comply with the European labelling regulations.
The renewed labelling includes the trademark of the supplier, the energy efficiency class, and the annual consumption in kilowatt-hours.
This campaign plays an important part in energy management, allowing consumers to reduce domestic electricity consumption with no effort.
