Large-scale CBD lab uncovered in Malaga

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:05

Guardia Civil dismantle an illegal laboratory in Malaga. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Authorities have uncovered a hidden laboratory in Malaga, cracking down on the large-scale manufacture of products with a high CBD content.

A report published on Saturday, February 17, detailed a recent operation in Manilva, Malaga. The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with Public Health agents from the Junta de Andalucia, discovered an industrial warehouse which had been secretly converted into a laboratory.

The facility was engaged in producing cannabis-derived cosmetic and food products with high CBD content, intended for illegal sale.

Sophisticated operations unveiled

The raid revealed an operation of unprecedented sophistication within Spain. The lab was outfitted with industrial-grade machinery designed for processing cannabis into a variety of consumer products.

Among the items seized were four tons of cannabis seeds, several litres of hashish oil, and kilos of marijuana buds. These were used as base materials for creating products like candies, infusions, oils, vape liquids, and creams, all rich in CBD.

Health hazards and legal breaches

Further examination of the products also showed that some contained THC levels above the legal limit of 0.2 per cent, making them psychoactive and therefore illegal.

The investigation confirmed the lab’s operations were without the necessary legal permits for manufacturing and selling these products, posing a significant public health risk.

It was also confirmed that the person responsible for the facility did not have the legally required qualifications for the treatment, manufacturing and marketing of the products found there.

The individual behind the elaborate setup has been arrested on drug trafficking charges. Following the seizure and subsequent analysis, the Guardia Civil handed the case over to the judiciary, resulting in the suspect’s imprisonment.

This operation highlights the Guardia Civil’s commitment to dismantling illegal drug production networks, ensuring public safety and adherence to health regulations.