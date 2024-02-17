Self-protection for women

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:02
Self-protection workshops
Photo: Pexels CC/ inna mykytas
Estepona Town hall is organising, as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, ‘Women’s self-protection workshops, with fear and stress management’ for women of all ages.
The workshops will be held on Saturdays – March 2 and 9, from 10am to 1pm, at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre. Seating is limited to 30 people, so prior registration is required, which is free of charge, at the municipal Women’s Department.
The workshop will be given by qualified technical staff and the only requirement is that the participants wear sportswear. The aim of these workshops, financed with funds from the Ministry of Equality, Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence, is as simple as it is important: to learn about tools to prevent an attack and to know how to react to it.
According to studies by the UN Population Forum, one in three women in the world suffers mistreatment or sexual abuse. In Spain there are 6,000 complaints a year, and it is likely that this only a small percentage of all the assaults that take place.
Information on the course is available from the Municipal Women’s Information Centre on 952 80 47 04 or igualdad@estepona.es
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.