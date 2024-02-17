Self-protection for women

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 16:02

Self-protection workshops Photo: Pexels CC/ inna mykytas

Estepona Town hall is organising, as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, ‘Women’s self-protection workshops, with fear and stress management’ for women of all ages.

The workshops will be held on Saturdays – March 2 and 9, from 10am to 1pm, at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre. Seating is limited to 30 people, so prior registration is required, which is free of charge, at the municipal Women’s Department.

The workshop will be given by qualified technical staff and the only requirement is that the participants wear sportswear. The aim of these workshops, financed with funds from the Ministry of Equality, Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence, is as simple as it is important: to learn about tools to prevent an attack and to know how to react to it.

According to studies by the UN Population Forum, one in three women in the world suffers mistreatment or sexual abuse. In Spain there are 6,000 complaints a year, and it is likely that this only a small percentage of all the assaults that take place.

Information on the course is available from the Municipal Women’s Information Centre on 952 80 47 04 or igualdad@estepona.es