Axarquia residents struggle with strict water restrictions

19 Feb 2024
Axarquía Faces Water Crunch
RESIDENTS of Axarquía in Malaga face stringent water conservation measures as the Drought Management Committee enforces a daily consumption limit of 160 litres per person. This decision, prompted by five consecutive years of below-average rainfall, particularly impacts the region’s water sources, such as the Guadalhorce-Limonero reservoir.
The restrictions extend to everyday activities, with a general ban on using potable water for street cleaning, filling private pools, garden and public park irrigation, golf course maintenance, and car washing outside authorized facilities. For perspective, filling an average-sized pool alone can consume several hundred litres, a 10-minute shower can use approximately 60 to 80 litres of water, modern, energy-efficient dishwashers use about 11 to 18 litres and washing machines anywhere between 50 to 100 litres.
These measures aim to mitigate the environmental and economic impacts of the prolonged drought. The Junta de Andalucía will closely monitor compliance, emphasising the need for residents to adapt to the new regulations. The situation underscores the importance of efficient water use and raises awareness about the region’s water scarcity challenges.
