Early completion of La Viñuela Reservoir water quality project

THE Andalucian Government has announced the early completion of emergency works aimed at enhancing water quality in the La Viñuela reservoir, located in the province of Malaga. The project, originally scheduled for completion at the end of March, was finished a month ahead of schedule, with a budget exceeding €708,000.
This project was in response to the ongoing drought conditions and involved the installation of a floating water intake in the reservoir and the implementation of a pumping system to the intermediate intake tower. These measures will improve water quality supplied to several towns, including Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Totalán, Algarrobo, Torrox, and Nerja.
Furthermore, the Andalucian Government acknowledged recent rainfall statistics in Huelva and Cadiz, with noteworthy rainfall in the Guadiaro River basin in Malaga. Grazalema, Cadiz, received an impressive 358 litres per square metre. This rainfall contributed to increased reservoir levels, with Huelva gaining 21 cubic hectometres, Cadiz 19.7, Malaga 1.1, and Granada 0.6. Despite these gains, Andalucian reservoirs currently hold 23.35 per cent of their total capacity. The Guadalquivir basin holds 1,869 cubic hectometres, and the Andalucian Mediterranean basins contain 217 cubic hectometres.
