Health scare prompts Roy Hodgson retirement

By John Smith •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 16:44
Roy Hodgson whilst still Crystal Palace manager
Credit: Crystal Palace Football Club
The Premier League’s oldest manager, at 76, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace stepped down as manager of the club hours before their match with Everton on February 19.
He was taken ill a few days earlier during training and spent some time being examined in hospital before being released but clearly he had seen the writing on the wall.
It was always intended that he would retire at the end of this season after having (until recently) a successful return to the club which he first managed from 2017 to 2021 but results had suddenly gone against the club with 10 defeats in their past 16 Premier League games prior to his departure.
In a club statement announcing his departure, Hodgson said: “I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”
Having managed 17 clubs and four national teams including Liverpool and England over a 48 year career, Roy Hodgson can certainly hold his head up high.
A new manager, the Austrian Oliver Glasner was in the stands to watch the 1-1 draw with Everton and whilst he may not be a well-known name in England, he previously found some success with Vfl Wolfsburg and then Eintracht Frankfurt who he led to the Europa League Final, which they won.
Having been let go by Frankfurt in 2023, one year before his contract expired, the Austrian now looks forward to getting Crystal Palace back into winning ways especially if their two vital players Eze and Olise make a speedy return from injury.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
