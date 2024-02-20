Health scare prompts Roy Hodgson retirement

By John Smith • Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 16:44

Roy Hodgson whilst still Crystal Palace manager Credit: Crystal Palace Football Club

The Premier League’s oldest manager, at 76, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace stepped down as manager of the club hours before their match with Everton on February 19.

Departing early

He was taken ill a few days earlier during training and spent some time being examined in hospital before being released but clearly he had seen the writing on the wall.

It was always intended that he would retire at the end of this season after having (until recently) a successful return to the club which he first managed from 2017 to 2021 but results had suddenly gone against the club with 10 defeats in their past 16 Premier League games prior to his departure.

In a club statement announcing his departure, Hodgson said: “I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.”

Having managed 17 clubs and four national teams including Liverpool and England over a 48 year career, Roy Hodgson can certainly hold his head up high.

Austrian replacement

A new manager, the Austrian Oliver Glasner was in the stands to watch the 1-1 draw with Everton and whilst he may not be a well-known name in England, he previously found some success with Vfl Wolfsburg and then Eintracht Frankfurt who he led to the Europa League Final, which they won.

Having been let go by Frankfurt in 2023, one year before his contract expired, the Austrian now looks forward to getting Crystal Palace back into winning ways especially if their two vital players Eze and Olise make a speedy return from injury.