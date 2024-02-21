Almuñécar schools dive into marine wonders

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 7:00

Dive into Learning Image: Almuñecar Town Hall.

IN a bid to familiarise students with the rich marine heritage along their coasts, an exhibition showcasing local marine species is set to tour schools in Almuñécar and La Herradura. Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya, along with Sustainability and Environment councillors Carlos Ferrón and Lucía González, recently visited the exhibition installed at La Noria Primary and Infant Education School.

Engaging Students with Local Marine Species

During the presentation on coastal marine life, a class of young students, accompanied by their teachers and the school director, José Muelas, actively participated. Carlos Ferrón explained that the exhibition, owned by the town, aims to acquaint children with the different marine fauna nearby.

Sustainability Councilor Stresses Youth Appreciation for Coastal Fauna

The Sustainability councillor emphasised the importance of ensuring that the younger generation recognises and appreciates the natural marine heritage along their shores.

