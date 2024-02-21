By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 11:33

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen's Winter Hideaway Image: Competa Town Hall

THE Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has opted for the picturesque region between Canillas de Albaida and Cómpeta in southern Spain for her winter vacation. Frederiksen selected the Málaga Hills boutique hotel for her stay, highlighting the increasing attraction of the Almijara and Tejeda mountain ranges among Danish tourists.

Málaga Hills Boutique Hotel: A Sustainable Haven for Mette Frederiksen

During her visit, the mayor of Canillas de Albaida, Encarnación Pareja, and Cómpeta’s mayor, Rosa Luz Fernández, met with Frederiksen. Frederiksen even suggested reciprocal visits, inviting the mayors to Denmark during the upcoming elections. They discussed Frederiksen’s choice of the Malaga Hills hotel and highlighted their eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Run by a Dutch family that recently settled in the area, the hotel collects rainwater to address local water scarcity issues. Mayor Pareja highlighted the influx of Dutch entrepreneurs to the region, contributing to the economic vibrancy of Canillas de Albaida.

Dutch Influence and Economic Vibrancy

Frederiksen’s choice to unwind in this vibrant Spanish locale showcases the region’s international appeal, cementing Canillas de Albaida and Cómpeta as hotspots for global travellers.

