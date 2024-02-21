Lights, Camera, Nerja!

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 20:00
: Nerja on Screen and Runway
Image: Nerja Town Hall
NERJA, the picturesque Spanish town, takes the spotlight once more as La Sexta, the Spanish TV channel features it in the ‘Más Vale Tarde’ (Better Late) program. Reporter Luis Calero captured the town’s essence last week, with hosts Miguel Joven and Vicente Navas from La Barca sharing Nerja’s beauty and culinary treasures on the popular TV show.
In a different frame, Burriana Beach became the runway for KA2 Productions and the French fashion brand Cache Cache. A team of 10, including technicians, photographers, and models, turned the beach into a vibrant canvas for the brand’s latest fashion catalogue. This marks the second occasion this year that a French fashion label has chosen Nerja as the backdrop for showcasing its collections, reinforcing the town’s attraction for both television and high fashion.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
