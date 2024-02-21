Navigating Spanish bank deposit limits

By John Ensor •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 20:10
Have you ever wondered how much money you can deposit without raising eyebrows? The Spanish Treasury keeps a keen eye on financial transactions to curb illicit activities like money laundering and fraud.
Under the framework of Law 10/2010, revised on April 28, 2010, the Treasury has set specific thresholds for cash deposits to combat financial crimes. This law is particularly significant in an era where digital payments are on the rise, and cash transactions at ATMs or bank branches are becoming less common.
When depositing cash, smaller sums generally do not trigger alerts. However, frequent deposits over short periods might prompt banks to report to the Tax Agency for further investigation.
The Treasury caps ATM withdrawals at €3,000. Although withdrawals up to this amount are generally permitted, banks may inquire about withdrawals over €1,000, depending on the company’s policies.
To withdraw amounts exceeding €3,000, customers must provide justification. This procedure ensures that the Bank of Spain and the Tax Agency are informed of the transaction.
By adhering to these regulations, individuals can navigate the banking system without inadvertently triggering an investigation. It’s essential to stay informed about these limits to ensure that your banking activities remain within legal boundaries.
