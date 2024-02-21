By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Feb 2024 • 18:58
Polished trend: Alicante's streets transform as manicure madness takes over. Image: Khakimullin Aleksandr / Shutterstock.com.
The streets of Alicante are witnessing a remarkable surge in the number of establishments dedicated to manicures, signalling a rapidly growing trend among the city’s residents.
What were once traditional shops selling clothing or groceries are now transforming into nail salons, reflecting the increasing demand for semi-permanent manicure services.
Areas such as those adjacent to Plaza Séneca, Plaza de la Muntanyeta, or Alfonso el Sabio, like Calle Calderón de la Barca, are experiencing this transformation firsthand, with the demand for these services constantly on the rise.
According to data from the Association of Beauticians, Makeup Artists, and Massage Therapists of the Province of Alicante (AEMPA), 90 per cent of beauty centres in the province now offer semi-permanent or gel manicure services. María Salud Torrelló, president of AEMPA, notes the proliferation of these establishments, emphasising that they are now more visible than ever.
In terms of demand, semi-permanent manicures are gaining ground over traditional ones.
The president explains that clients are increasingly opting for greater durability and convenience, leading to a surge in demand for these services across stores.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
