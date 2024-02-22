By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 8:04

Alicante port sets sail for new horizons. Image: saiko3p / Shutterstock.com.

The port of Alicante is broadening its scope with the introduction of a new shipping route connecting it to Egypt.

This route, which is already operational, extends beyond Egypt, with stops in Genoa, Italy, and Misurata, Libya, before reaching its final destination of Alexandria.

Discussions are also underway for additional routes to North Africa and some sub-Saharan countries.

The route operates as a “ro-ro” line, transporting vehicles and cargo directly onto ships. The inaugural trip from Alicante saw 61 moving parts, including tractor heads and trailers, loaded onto the vessel.

This new connection not only strengthens the link between Alicante and Egypt but also provides access to Italy and Libya through intermediate stops.

Initially, the service will operate monthly, with plans to increase frequency as maritime transport demand grows.

Romeu & Cía, a Tarragona-based company with global offices, including one in Alicante, is managing this service.

Specializing in ship consignment, the company represents various shipping companies across multiple continents.

Apart from regular services, they also play a significant role in ferry operations and in the oil and gas sector.

This expansion of routes enhances Alicante’s port potential, which previously focused on destinations like the Canary Islands and Algeria. Connectivity with Algeria was strained due to diplomatic tensions, but as relations improved, port traffic increased.

Last year, 162,000 passengers and 41,432 passenger cars were transported, reflecting a notable rise compared to the previous year.