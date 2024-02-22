Ex-Burnley boss now in charge of Antequera CF

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 19:04

New owner: Mike Garlick, second from left. Credit: AntequeraCF/X

The new appointment of ex-Burnley boss Mike Garlick has raised hopes of energising third-tier Malaga side Antequera CF.

It was announced this week that 60-year-old, Mike Garlick, a prominent British businessman with an enviable track record, has become the new owner of Antequera CF.

His appointment comes amidst high expectations for the club’s prospects, marking what is hoped will be a new turning point for the club.

A new chapter begins

Mike Garlick, known for his successful tenure at Lancashire club Burnley and current ownership of St Joseph’s in the Gibraltar National League, has taken the reins of the third-tier Spanish side.

This transition has been made possible by transforming the club into a Sports Public Limited Company, allowing Garlick to acquire one hundred per cent of the shares.

‘Hopefully. . . we can take Antequera to the top of Spanish football,’ Garlick said, in a statement that revealed his motivation and ambition right from the start.

Sustainable success

Garlick’s approach to club management emphasises gradual progress and sustainable development. ‘Going step by step is very important for me. My motto in any of my clubs is evolution and not revolution.

‘It is something very important to me because it is the way to bring my teams up in a sustainable way,’ he stated, distancing the project from personal ambition and dedicating it to the city of Antequera.

This patient, long-term outlook is fundamental to his strategy, focusing not just on immediate promotion but on broader club growth.

‘An owner of a club is not an owner, he is the custodian of it because he only lives part of its life. I want to continue the current project and make it evolve to grow a lot for the future,’ Garlick added, underlining his commitment to the club’s enduring legacy.

Embracing Antequera’s football culture

Garlick’s decision to invest in Antequera was influenced by the city’s passionate football culture, which he found reminiscent of his experiences at Burnley. ‘I saw other teams before meeting Antequera. I felt that here I could do the same as at Burnley, because here you live football from the heart,’ he reflected.

This sentiment underscores the emotional and cultural factors driving his involvement with the club. Angel Gonzalez, in his final remarks as president, affirmed the positive outlook: ‘It is the beginning of a new era. Very important things are coming and Mike is the right man for this.’

Warm welcome

Antequera CF enthusiastically posted the news on Twitter/X: ‘Mike Garlick, new owner of #AntequeraCF.

‘The English businessman, known for managing his clubs in a prudent and sustainable manner, was president and largest shareholder of Burnley FC, a team with which he achieved two promotions to the Premier League and a qualification for the UEFA Europa League in 2018, making it the most successful president of the modern era at the renowned English club.’

The message concluded: ‘Mike joins the green and white organisation chart now, with the aim of promoting the growth of the club through a continuous project and always putting evolution before revolution. . .WELCOME, Mike!’