History of Valencia’s surveillance towers in ‘Of Fear and Silk’ exhibition

By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 19:41

The Demetrio Ribes Chair (UVEG) and the Department of Environment, Water, Infrastructure, and Territory are hosting the exhibition “Of Fear and Silk: The Surveillance Towers of the Coast”.

The exhibition will run from February 23 to March 31.

This exhibition explores the first coordinated defensive system in the Kingdom of Valencia, which was established in the mid-16th century.

Financed through a silk tax, its purpose was to defend against corsairs, Barbary pirates, and potential attacks by the Turkish fleet.

Today, these structures form a cultural landscape, many of which are individually recognised as Cultural Heritage Assets.

Visitors will discover their history from various perspectives.

The exhibition will be held at the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola from February 23 to March 31 and will later travel to other locations in Valencia, including Villajoyosa, Dénia, Valencia, and Benicarló.

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

