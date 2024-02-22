By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 19:41
History of Valencia's surveillance towers in 'Of Fear and Silk' exhibition. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The Demetrio Ribes Chair (UVEG) and the Department of Environment, Water, Infrastructure, and Territory are hosting the exhibition “Of Fear and Silk: The Surveillance Towers of the Coast”.
The exhibition will run from February 23 to March 31.
This exhibition explores the first coordinated defensive system in the Kingdom of Valencia, which was established in the mid-16th century.
Financed through a silk tax, its purpose was to defend against corsairs, Barbary pirates, and potential attacks by the Turkish fleet.
Today, these structures form a cultural landscape, many of which are individually recognised as Cultural Heritage Assets.
Visitors will discover their history from various perspectives.
The exhibition will be held at the Museum of the Sea in Santa Pola from February 23 to March 31 and will later travel to other locations in Valencia, including Villajoyosa, Dénia, Valencia, and Benicarló.
