Huge blaze engulfs 14-storey building in Valencia

By John Ensor • Updated: 22 Feb 2024 • 20:02

Scene of huge fire in Valencia. Credit: AhoraMarina/x

Horrific scenes are being reported from Valencia’s Campanar district, as a huge blaze engulfs a 14-storey building.

Reports of the incident came through around 6:37 pm, on Thursday, February 22, eyewitnesses claim the fire began on the fourth floor, and swiftly engulfed the structure, situated between Maestro Rodrigo and Poeta Rafel Alberti streets.

The inferno, fuelled by strong winds, sent a massive plume of smoke and flames into the sky, visible for miles around.

On social media, harrowing images emerged, showing residents on higher floors seeking refuge on balconies, awaiting rescue amidst the sound of shattering glass.

The emergency services sprang into action, with ‘EL 112’ deploying an extensive team including ten municipal fire units, alongside two SAMU and one SVB medical teams, to combat the flames and provide immediate assistance.

Urgent calls for public safety

As the fire threatened to spread to newly constructed adjacent buildings, the situation grew increasingly dire. So far one child has reportedly suffered burns.

The Valencian Community’s Emergency Coordination Centre, in response, activated the Territorial Emergency Plan (PTECV) Situation 0, urging the public to steer clear of the area to ensure the safety of both the community and the emergency responders on the scene.

This directive underscores the potential danger posed by falling debris and the importance of unhindered access for firefighting and rescue operations.

Ongoing efforts

The severity of the blaze prompted a significant emergency medical response, including the mobilisation of a support and coordination unit, a multiple casualty vehicle, a field hospital, three additional SAMU teams, two Basic Life Support units, and a conventional ambulance.

With General Aviles and Maestro Rodrigo avenues closed to traffic, the focus remains on extinguishing the fire and managing the fallout of this calamity.

The resilience of Valencia’s emergency services is being tested as they battle to bring the situation under control and prevent further harm to the city’s residents.