One baby to go: Irish mum gives birth in McDonald’s car park

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 16:25

Dublin Fire Brigade to the rescue. Credit: DubFireBrigade/X

A McDonald’s restaurant in Dublin became the unlikely location for an unexpected delivery of its own, as a mother had her baby in the car park.

How often does a fast-food parking lot become a delivery room? This became reality for a Dublin mother on Wednesday, February 21, after she gave birth in a McDonald’s car park in Tallaght, just southwest of Dublin City.

A swift arrival

Dublin Fire Brigade received an urgent call to the McDonald’s location, stepping in to support a sudden childbirth.

The event unfolded rapidly, yet both mother and the newborn emerged from the situation healthy and in good spirits, marking a truly unexpected series of events.

Dublin Fire Brigade’s quick response

Dublin Fire Brigade couldn’t resist making a few jokes on social media platform, Twitter/X: ‘Firefighter/Advanced Paramedics from Tallaght fire station were called to a “fast delivery” yesterday.’

The situation was indeed urgent, with the statement revealing, ‘A baby girl was in an Uber hurry and couldn’t wait for hospital. The crew assisted the new Mammy with the delivery and all are doing well.’

Community joins in the fun

The community on social media quickly caught on to the humour, engaging with light-hearted comments. One user named Biff quipped, ‘Surely she has to name him Ronald?’

Colm added, ‘Hmmm huh I’m lovin it,’ capturing the playful spirit of the situation. A third person chimed in, ‘Hope someone asked “You want fries with that,”‘ continuing the thread of puns.