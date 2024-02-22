By Anna Ellis •
Rojales Council has announced the commencement of the vaccination campaign against the shingles virus, herpes zoster, administered by the Ministry of Health.
This vaccination is specifically targeting individuals aged 65 and 80 in the years 2023 and 2024.
For further details, individuals are encouraged to visit the Centro de Salud in Rojales, located at Calle Ing. Juan García, 32, or call (+34) 965 29 02 55.
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is a viral infection that leads to a painful rash.
It is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus responsible for chickenpox.
After having chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body and may re-emerge later in life, resulting in shingles.
It’s important to note that shingles itself is not contagious, meaning you cannot contract shingles from someone who has it.
However, direct contact with the fluid from a shingles rash can transmit the varicella-zoster virus and cause chickenpox in individuals who haven’t had it before.
The risk of spreading the virus is relatively low if the shingles rash is properly covered.
Additionally, individuals with shingles are not contagious before the appearance of rash blisters or after the rash has crusted over.
