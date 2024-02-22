Torre del Mar’s colorful charity run

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 19:36
: Torre del Mar's Color Run
Image: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar
JESÚS Pérez Atencia, Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, unveiled the seventh Colour Run on February 19, scheduled for April 14. Joining him were María del Mar Vargas from the Regional Association for the Attention and Integration of People with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ACTEA), and Francisco Ortiz from Riders Running, the event organiser.
Francisco Ortiz, from Riders Running, revealed that the Colour Run, a highly anticipated sports event, would take place on April 14 at Torre del Mar‘s ‘Virgen del Carmen’ Promenade Music Pavilion. The 5-kilometre race, starting at 10:30 AM, promises lively music, dancing, giveaways, and a colourful finish.
Pérez Atencia emphasised the event’s charitable focus on ACTEA, an organisation dedicated to autism awareness and integration. He expressed enthusiasm for the vibrant atmosphere, music, and various beach sports activities that are planned. ‘We hope for another successful turnout, fostering a great sports day,’ he said.
Participants will receive gift bags and can enter a post-race costume contest and a prize draw. Registrations are available at Box Akyles in Plazamar and Calle Poniente, as well as Base stores in Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga. Online registration is also open at global-tempo.com
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
