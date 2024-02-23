EU ban will affect car and motorcycle colour

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 9:26

Line-up of new cars. Credit: Wellnhofer Designs/Shutterstock.com

Could a car’s colour be detrimental to the environment and public health? In a landmark move, the European Union has declared that chrome elements on vehicles will be phased out starting in 2024.

This decision will affect cars and motorcycles across Europe, including Spain. Despite their popularity among luxury vehicles and classic car enthusiasts, chrome finishes have been found to significantly harm the environment and human health.

The environmental impact of chrome plating

The European Commission pinpointed hexavalent chromium as the culprit behind the ban. This substance, released during the chrome plating process, poses a grave environmental threat.

Studies have revealed that this process can emit pollutants over 500 times more toxic than those from diesel engines.

The announcement of the ban on hexavalent chromium in the European Union took place through the REACH directive in 2017, giving industries seven years to seek alternatives.

Health risks

The health implications of hexavalent chromium are alarming. Inhalation of particles of this material or fumes containing hexavalents can be highly harmful to those who handle this material, revealing the urgency of the ban. The substance is known to cause lung and nose cancer, as well as liver damage and reproductive problems.

What this means for vehicle owners

For those owning vehicles with chrome finishes, there’s no need to worry. The EU’s prohibition targets the manufacture of new vehicles from 2024 onwards, not existing ones.

However, it must be remembered that any colour change to a vehicle must be reported to the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT) and insurance providers, to comply with regulations and insurance policies.

Manufacturers are already exploring safer alternatives to chrome finishes. Renault, for example, has introduced cars with coloured moldings made from natural materials like slate and cork.

These innovations aim to maintain the aesthetic appeal of vehicles without compromising on environmental and health standards.

Choosing the safest car colours

When it comes to safety, it appears that not all car colours are equal. A study by carVertical found that brown, yellow, and red vehicles are more prone to accidents, colours which they allege are generally chosen by drivers who want to stand out from the crowd and are usually associated with a more risky driving style.

Choosing a car’s colour is more than a matter of personal taste. It’s also about safety and environmental responsibility. As the EU moves away from chrome finishes, it’s a reminder of the broader impact our choices can have.