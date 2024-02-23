Speaking European – Amber De Rave

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 23 Feb 2024 • 18:52
Amber De Rave
Credit: Amber De Rave
Born in Antwerp, Amber moved to Dubai to work but would come to Spain on holidays, as her parents had visited Javea for over six years.
Amber´s parents dreamt of moving to Javea for their retirement, and after spending so much time in Spain, she found her second home here.
“I came to Javea for a holiday and the holiday never ended. I felt like I was moving to a place that was already familiar.”
Amber has now lived in Javea for over two years and is working as a real estate agent at Key2Properties: “ I know what it´s like to move, searching for property, so I enjoy sharing my experience with people.”
She is currently learning Spanish, infusing her daily life with the language: “I watch Spanish films, listen to Spanish music and talk to people. People here like hearing someone learning Spanish, don´t worry about making mistakes.”
Amber thinks she has finally found happiness in Spain: “I´ve changed so much since I´ve moved here. Seeing the sun every day gives me energy I didn´t have before. There´s always joy. A true happiness.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
