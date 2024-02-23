Spring in the marina

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 23 Feb 2024 • 8:07

Spring events in Benalmadena marina Photo: Facebook / Puerto Marina Benalmadena

Benalmadena Town Hall continues with its plan to revitalise the Marina and has organised a calendar of activities for the spring.

Various themed events will take place throughout the year as the plan is to make the port area an iconic and attractive place for the development of events with a wide range of culture, music, crafts, workshops and meetings.

One of the highlights will be the celebration of ‘OnlyFest’ on Saturday March 9, a day dedicated to singles, a day that will feature performances by bands, OBK, Play and El Mandato del Loco, as well as activities such as speed dating and express weddings with Elvis Presley, recently arrived from Las Vegas.

March will also be the month of ‘Folklore’ with events inspired by Andalucia, Japan and Celtic culture. On the Saturday March 2, the Marina will show off its Andalucian roots with concerts by Los Voluble, García Picasso and Carmen Xía.

Coinciding with St. Patrick’s Day, Celtic Folklore will take place on Saturday March 16 with a performance by Uphoria, a U2 tribute band. The next stop will be in Japan on Saturday March 23, for a themed day with kimono stalls, origami and Japanese calligraphy workshops, as well as the legendary tea ceremony. It will be like having a little piece of Japan right in the heart of Benalmádena Marina.

The first part of the cycle will end on April 19, 20 and 21 with the arrival of a new edition of the Seafood Fair, where visitors will be able to taste portions of all kinds of top quality fresh seafood.