By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 13:02

Lessons in all things fishy Photo: TikTok

Noe ‘la peskaera’, gives fish lessons via TikTok from a market stall in Malaga.

Noelia is 21 years old and is a TikTok star. She doesn’t show off her outfit of the day on social media or a beautiful view or the meal she had. Instead, the young woman records all her videos from a stall where she works in the Salamanca Market in Malaga city and in all her videos she appears with gloves, a plastic apron and her hair tied back, because before being a content creator she is a fishmonger.

Noelia has the sea in her blood thanks to her parents, from whom she has inherited this profession that she is passionate about. When she was barely five years old and had to climb onto a chair to be seen on the other side of the counter, she was already selling fish at the market with her family, whom she saw getting up every day at 4am to go and get the fish.

Now, she uses social media, and especially TikTok to teach her followers the basics of fish including: how to clean a sea bass or how to make anchovies in vinegar. There are people who tell her that it is impossible that being so young she knows so much about fish. “For me this is something very cool. At home we have always eaten fish and I went fishing with my grandfather when I was a girl. I feel like I have twenty years of experience”, she told El Español de Málaga.