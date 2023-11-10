Top Ten Tapas Plates! According to Europeans Living In Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 11 Nov 2023 • 0:07

A Tapear! Credit: Tripadvisor

TAPAS are much more than simple small plates of food, here in Spain the tapas culture is an integral part of life.

Tapas combines delicious food with quality time passed among family and friends. It can be enjoyed over a quick lunchtime bite or a leisurely long dinner, grazing under the evening sun.

To ‘tapear’ is to be Spanish, and vice versa! However, as more and more different nationalities flock to sunny Spain, it is now appreciated by people from all over the world.

Euro Weekly News asked residents of Spain from various European countries to give us their TOP TAPAS plate, here is what they said:

1. Jamon Iberico. This classic tapa definitely came in top, receiving a mention from almost everyone we asked. Tomas Abreu from Portugal told us that he will order this “without fail”. “It’s kind of similar to something we have in Portugal called ‘Presunto do Alentejo’, but actually I like Jamon Iberico better”, he confessed.

2. Croquetas. “Perfect for all seasons and the crispier the better”, stated Gemma O’Flynn from Ireland

3. Patatas Bravas. “The people pleaser, you can’t not love it” declared Lucas Jacobs from Belgium. “Of course it’s a little similar to what we have at home, but spicier!” he added.

4. Manchego Cheese. “Paired with a good red wine, heaven”, said Lauren Bernard from France of the sweet sheep’s cheese tapa.

5. Boquerones en Vinagre. The vinegar anchovies brought mixed reviews, but the lovers LOVE them, with Hans Huber from Germany declaring them, “divine and delicious!”

6. Pulpo a la Gallega. Octopus is not for everyone, but Jacob Lund from Sweden insisted that “once you get used to the texture, you will be addicted!”

7. Calamares. Another slippery sea delicacy. “I could eat this everyday, with alioli and a squeeze of lemon, AH incredible”, said Sam Ball from France.

8. Empanadas. “Give me every filling under the sun and I will love every one” declared Sara Engel from Germany.

9. Pimientos de Padron. These little green peppers were described to us as “the perfect traditional Spanish dish for vegetarians”, by Veronica Peters from the Netherlands. “Just watch out for the spice”, she warned!

10. Tortilla Española. Last but not least the ‘Spanish national dish’ as it is sometimes referred to. “This is my comfort food”, admitted Daniel Costa from Italy, “even better with fresh bread and mayonnaise” he added!

So there you have it, Europe’s vote on The Top Ten Spanish Tapas. Did your favourite get missed?