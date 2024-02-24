BaroVire inspires Barona employees to spend time together

By EWN • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 16:45

Barona’s service centre in Fuengirola already has more than 350 employees, whose well-being is supported in many ways. The everyday life of the work community is made a little more relaxed by the recreation committee BaroVire, which moves, entertains, and unites Barona employees.

Hanna Padatsu, HR Manager at Barona’s service centre, is happy that BaroVire’s operations have continued to be active in Fuengirola for years. Along the way, there have been some nice pastime, from culture to fitness. In addition to well-being at work, one of BaroVire’s most important tasks is to promote a sense of belonging and weld the work community stronger, Padatsu says.

Now, Padatsu is working closely with Administrative Coordinator Tiia Taipalus on BaroVire, who is planning and organising BaroVire activities as part of a seven-person team. Small-scale elected active groups aim to organise activities at least once a month.

“Our employees have their own BaroVire channel in Teams, where they can express their own ideas and team member ideas” Taipalus says.

Comfortable with a low threshold

The service centre’s everyday life is enlivened in many ways – the office serves breakfast from Monday to Friday, and the aim is to take the calendar year into account while working. On Valentine’s Day, employees were able to craft cards for each other and enjoy heart donuts.

Tiia Taipalus points out that efforts have also been made to make the threshold for participating in activities outside work low.

Various excursions and activities have proven to be a good way to familiarise the service centre staff with Spanish culture. BaroVire usually sponsors some of the related bus trips.

Padel or mountain hike – plenty of participants

According to Hanna Padatsu, among over 350 employees, there are always enthusiastic participants in all activities, whether it is paintball or a joint hike from the office to the nearby mountains.

“We have employees of all ages. Even though participation does not depend on age, we have strived to make BaroVire able to offer everyone something meaningful to do.

Sports opportunities for service center employees are also provided once a week by two padel courts about one and a half kilometres from the service centre. A permanent game shift is free of charge for employees.

BaroVire activities receives praises

Hanna Padatsu says that for employees moving to Spain, the social network in the new country is often largely based on the work community, at least in the early stages.

Our employees and their well-being are the most important theme for us in our service centre and we hope that we can find ways to support them in work wellbeing and also in implementing Spanish culture – says Head of Service Centre Marianne Eliasson.

barona.fi/en

marianne.eliasson@barona.fi

