Calpe cycles with the Netherlands

Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 19:12
Calpe goes to the Fiets en Wandelbeurs
Credit: Calpe Council
On February 23, Calpe began its participation in the Fiets en Wandelbeurs: the central public fair of Cycling and Hiking in the Netherlands.
Held in Utrecht, this year Calpe residents joined the event. Calpe´s Mayor of International Promotion, Marco Bittner, accented the importance of Deutch and European culture in his town: “Taking into account the profile of the Calpine resident population, almost a thousand Germans, more than a thousand Belgians and close to five hundred Dutch, it is imperative to participate in this type of exhibition.”
Not only rich in European residents, Calpe also remains a prominent location, as sports champions, including the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel and the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, reported to often train together in Calpe.
Last year the Fiets en Wandelbeurs received over 26,000 visitors from Europe and the 2024 edition looks forward to welcoming the Calpeans.
