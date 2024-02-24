The best padel club in the world

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 9:19

Best in the world Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The magazine ‘Padel Spain’ has declared the Nueva Alcántara club as, “the best club in the world”.

These are the Padel World Awards, an annual award in which 25 experts and almost 360,000 people voted, evaluating different clubs all over the world. Nueva Alcántara club has a total of 16 courts, as well as other services such as a restaurant, beauty salon and gymnastics. All of this has been evaluated in order to achieve this recognition.

The club’s CEO, Miguel Matía, thanked the Town Hall for its support and expressed his pride at having achieved recognition after passing the evaluations of an expert jury and the fans themselves. “After a €9 million investment, we are generating a wealth of nearly €15 million”, said the head of the sports complex. The general manager of the complex, Pedro Cabral, added that the project has created, “more than 200 jobs directly and indirectly”.

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, said that, “it is a source of pride for the city to have a club of this caliber”, and added, “having the best club in the world shows that the combination of tourism and sport works”.