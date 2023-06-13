Padel power: Marbella plays host to prestigious national padel tournament

By Betty Henderson • 13 June 2023 • 15:57

The padel competition brings together top amateurs in Spain. Photo credit: Club Series Pádel

IN an incredible display of athleticism, Marbella has joined five other Spanish cities in hosting a national padel tournament.

The aptly named ‘Race to Marbella’ featured several padel matches last weekend, from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 11 at Club Nueva Alcántara.

The grand finale in the Club Series padel contest is also set to be held in Marbella, later this year, from Friday, November 17 until Sunday, November 19.

The city has joined Barcelona, Seville, Madrid, Valencia, and Bilbao in hosting the national padel competition. The event is a national tournament on the amateur national circuit where athletes can rack up points in competitions in each of the cities.

According to Manuel Cardeña, Marbella’s Councillor for Sports, “The padel championship is a bold investment in one of the fastest-growing sports both nationally and internationally”. He added “It features top quality venues, three competitive categories, incredible prizes, and guarantees an unforgettable sports-social experience”.

For more information about the padel tournament and how to spectate, visit the competition website.

The event follows several national and international padel events in the city in recent years, making the city one of the most important destination for padel globally.