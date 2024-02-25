AAR Charity Store in Torre del Mar seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 15:05

Image: Shutterstock/mangostock

Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) is on the lookout for vibrant volunteers to join their charity store in Torre del Mar. No prior experience is necessary, but a good sense of humor is a must!

Axarquia Animal Rescue: Helping Paws, Changing Lives

The charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia region.

Make a Difference: Join AAR’s Friday Fun Team

There are two exciting vacancies available on Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm. If you’re looking to make a positive impact and be part of a fun-loving team, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Contact Liz at 657 293 663 to express your interest and become a valuable member of the AAR community. Join hands with AAR in their mission to provide a better life for animals in need – because every paw deserves a helping hand!

For more Axarquia news and events click here