AAR Charity Store in Torre del Mar seeks volunteers

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 15:05
Image: Shutterstock/mangostock
Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) is on the lookout for vibrant volunteers to join their charity store in Torre del Mar. No prior experience is necessary, but a good sense of humor is a must!
The charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned and abused animals in the Axarquia region.
There are two exciting vacancies available on Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm. If you’re looking to make a positive impact and be part of a fun-loving team, this is the perfect opportunity for you. Contact Liz at 657 293 663 to express your interest and become a valuable member of the AAR community. Join hands with AAR in their mission to provide a better life for animals in need – because every paw deserves a helping hand!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
