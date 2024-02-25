No abdication for King Harald

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 25 Feb 2024 • 13:01
NORWAY’S MONARCH: King Harald on his 87th birthday
Photo credit: royalcourt.no
King Harald of Norway has no abdication plans and the population has no wish to see him go.
A survey for Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) showed that 72 per cent of the population supported the monarchy. Although this has dropped from 81 per cent in 2017 and 78 per cent in 2022, only 16 per cent of Norwegians want to replace the country’s constitutional monarchy with a republic.
The remaining 11 per cent admitted that they were undecided.
At the same time, support amongst the 18-29 age group has declined from 82 per cent in 2018 to 62 per cent in 2024.
The poll’s findings, which coincided with King Harald’s 87th birthday on February 21, revealed that 64 per cent of Norwegians do not want him to abdicate in favour of his son, Prince Haakon.
Harald has made it clear that he has no intention of following the lead of Queen Margarethe of Denmark who at the age of 83 abdicated in favour of her son, Frederik on January 24 this year, exactly 52 years after coming to the throne.
“I swore an oath to parliament and it is for life,” the King has said on more than one occasion, although he has been admitted to hospital several times in recent months with respiratory infections. He underwent successful cancer treatment in 2003 and in October 2020 had surgery to replace a heart valve after being treated for breathing difficulties.
Even Norway’s leftwing press had praise for the King on his birthday. Despite lacking political power, Harald possessed “moral authority”, the historian, philosopher and author Rune Slagstad wrote.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.