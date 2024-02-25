Timeline for Axarquía desalination plant

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Feb 2024 • 17:15
Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Izzotti
IN a recent meeting at the Palacio de San Telmo, Sevilla, President Juanma Moreno, and Minister Teresa Ribera they affirmed the joint commitment to combat drought in Andalucia.
The focus lies on the anticipated desalination plant in Axarquía, expected to be operational by 2027 or 2028. While the start date for construction remains uncertain, efforts will also involve boosting existing desalination capacities and exploring water transport by ship.
Ribera clarified that the complex approval process influences the desalination project’s timeline, making 2027-2028 more realistic. The collaboration includes urgent measures like reactivating hydraulic projects, advancing pending desalination initiatives, and considering water sources outside Andalusia. President Moreno emphasized preparedness, revealing plans for water transport via ships as a last resort. The governments plan to evaluate these measures regularly, demonstrating a united front to address water scarcity in the region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
