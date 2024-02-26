Murcia’s Wine Cheese: Spain’s globally acclaimed blend of tradition and innovation

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 16:00
Murcia’s wine cheese fusion.
Image: Shutterstock/ barmalini
IN Spain, only seven dairies, all located in the Region of Murcia, hold the European certification to craft Wine Cheese, a unique blend of Murciano-Granadina goat milk and Garnacha grape. Earning the title of Spain’s second most exported cheese in 2022, this delicacy boasts a distinctive red-wine coloured or violet rind, creamy texture, and a hint of tanginess that sets it apart.
These seven dairies, nestled within Murcia‘s borders, exclusively bear the Denomination of Origin (DO) certification. Murcia Wine Cheese, pioneered by Félix Cano, undergoes a meticulous process, absorbing the aromas and flavours of the local wine, resulting in a nuanced and delightful goat cheese with subtle grape undertones.
Rooted in a practice dating back to 1920, Murcia Wine Cheese gained prominence in the 80s. Today, the certified dairies adhere to stringent EU regulations, ensuring the cheese’s quality and unique character. Exported globally, especially to the United States, Murcia Wine Cheese is a testament to Murcia’s rich cheese-making tradition.
