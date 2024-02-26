Offshore giant docks in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 18:10
Cruising into Cartagena
Image: marinetraffic.com
IN a significant development for the Port of Cartagena, the offshore drilling giant ‘Transocean Barents’ has arrived for a six-month maintenance stint. The 295-metre-long, 70-metre-wide oil platform, owned by Transocean, is currently anchored off Cabo Tiñoso, awaiting entry to the southwestern dock of Escombreras.
The primary objective of the maintenance is to reduce the platform’s height, enabling its smooth passage through the Bosphorus Bridge on its route to the Black Sea for drilling operations next year. The Port Authority’s acting president, Pedro Pablo Hernández, highlighted the strategic importance of offshore platform repair as part of the port’s traffic diversification strategy.
The repair work will be conducted by local companies, including Herjimar and Mecánica Bolea, showcasing the port’s commitment to positioning itself as a logistics hub. The arrival of ‘Transocean Barents’ brings with it 144 crew members, promising economic benefits for Cartagena through increased tourism, commerce, and hospitality.
The Port of Cartagena boasts top-notch logistical infrastructure and specialised training for oil platform repairs, reinforcing its status as a key player in the Mediterranean axis. With competitive pricing, expansive berthing quays, and ongoing developments like the Barlomar Terminal, Cartagena solidifies its position as a hub for offshore industry maintenance.
For more Costa Calida news click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
