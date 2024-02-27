By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 12:49

Bermuda's Easter extravaganza: Kites, culinary delights and celebrations. Image: Roman Khomlyak / Shutterstock.com.

Bermudians celebrate Easter with colourful festivities, blending spring-inspired events, culinary delights, and religious observances.

From flying kites to savouring hot cross buns, the island comes alive with traditions.

In the lead-up to Easter weekend, locals craft Bermuda kites with wooden sticks and brightly coloured tissue paper.

On Good Friday, families gather together at beaches, parks, or community clubs, and enjoy traditional games with some added kite-flying fun.

When it comes to Easter feasting, Bermdians like to indulge in the unique combination of hot cross buns and codfish cakes.

The hot cross buns symbolise the end of Lent, while the cross atop signifies the crucifixion.

The locals pair these buns with warm codfish cakes, a local favourite, and customise their fishcake sandwich with an array of toppings like cheese, lettuce, and tartar sauce.

Come Easter Sunday, Bermudians gather for sunrise services, with St. Peter’s Church in St. George’s Town being the most popular venue.

Post-service, families enjoy Easter brunch, featuring Bermudian specialties, egg hunts, and visits from the Easter Bunny.