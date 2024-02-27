Wild boar cull targets female population in Cartagena

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Feb 2024 • 19:42

Night Hunt tackles wild boar dilemma Image: Shutterstock/ WildMedia

IN a sanctioned cull across Calblanque, Lo Poyo, El Carmolí, and Escombreras in the Cartagena region, 83 wild boars were put down, predominantly females, as they wreak havoc on protected flora.

Protecting Flora: Cartagena’s Strategic Cull

The increase in species like wild boars and rabbits in the Murcia region has posed challenges for both local and regional authorities and residents in rural or nearby areas. While regulations addressing overpopulation have been implemented in some towns, there has been limited management of these species in protected natural spaces until now.

Protecting Calblanque to Escombreras: Cartagena’s Flora Battle

An exceptional night hunt on February 24 in Calblanque Regional Park, Lo Poyo wetland, Carmolí, and Escombreras Valley, authorised by the Ministry of Environment, unveiled another issue: wild boars are causing damage to the protected flora within these areas. Francisco Bastida, the president of Hunters, notes a shift in management strategy towards targeting females in order to curb proliferation. The cull was requested by the Cartagena City Council to address agricultural damage, traffic accidents, and the potential spread of diseases caused by the wild boar. This highlights the ongoing need for exceptional measures in protected spaces where hunting is otherwise restricted. Another hunt is anticipated in the Alhama de Murcia region to address similar concerns.

