Almuñécar’s town market project reaches milestone

28 Feb 2024

Almuñecar’s market project goes on Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

ALMUÑECAR’S town market project is gaining momentum as the metal framework reaches above-ground level, marking a significant milestone.

Mayor and Councillors Inspect Swift Progress

Mayor Juanjo Ruiz Joya, along with Urbanism and Public Works councillors Javier García and Francisco Rodríguez, recently inspected the site, expressing satisfaction with the swift progress. Following this phase, the roof installation will begin, followed by insulation and eventual enclosure.

Challenges Acknowledged, Project Continues

Mayor Ruiz Joya acknowledged challenges due to economic factors affecting material prices but assured residents that the project is ongoing. He apologised for delays caused by inflation.

Councillor García projected completion by year-end, highlighting ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of former market concessionaires. The new market will have comprehensive amenities like parking, commercial, and dining spaces, integral to the market’s operation once completed.

