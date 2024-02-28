Andalucia Day, a public holiday

By John Smith •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 10:28
Flag of Andalucia in the foreground
Credit: Elliott Brown flickr
February 28 marks the day of the referendum that gave full autonomy to the Andalucian community in 1980 and is a public holiday in the region.
The Andalucian coat of arms features Hercules calmly stroking two lions, between the Pillars of Hercules.
According to Roman legends, Hercules was on his way to the garden of Hesperides and used his superhuman strength to smash the mountain of Atlas in two, creating the Strait of Gibraltar.
In the Spanish law which defines the anthem and shield of Andalucia, it suggests that Hercules represents the ‘eternal youthful force’ of the human spirit, and the two lions represent the pacification of our powerful animal instincts.
Depending on what day of the week that February 28 falls on, the holiday, known in Spanish as Día de Andalucía may be extended to bridge the weekend or moved if it falls on a weekend. While these may not be official holidays, many businesses and shops may close on these days and schools across the Province are closed from one to five days.
With more than eight million inhabitants, Andalucía is the largest autonomous community in terms of population and the second-largest in area and the Andalucian autonomous community is officially recognised as a nationality within Spain.
To mark Andalucia Day, many towns are decorated with the flag of Andalucía, and green and white bunting is a common sight competitions and musical events are often held in conjunction with the day and many families get together to celebrate over lunch.
The word Andalucia derives from Vandalucia, the ‘land of the Vandals’, referring to the notoriously destructive German tribe that settled in the area during the 3rd and 4th centuries AD.
