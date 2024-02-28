Frigiliana’s tourist train extends operations

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 15:11

Frigiliana's Tren Turístico Image: Frigiliana Town Hall

FRIGILIANA, crowned as one of Spain’s most beautiful towns, extends the charm of its renowned tourist train for another two years. The local government has granted Rafael Márquez the license to operate this cultural journey through the cobblestone streets for €15,000. Since 2011, Márquez has guided visitors through the picturesque corners of this Andalucian town.

Multilingual Experience: Spanish, English, French, German

The 25-minute scenic route, available in Spanish and English, provides insights into Frigiliana’s history, culture, and gastronomy. French and German speakers can benefit from audio guides. The three-car train, led by Márquez, starts at the designated stop in Plaza del Ingenio, navigating through key spots like Avenida de Andalucía and Rafael Alberti.

Frigiliana’s ‘Tren Turístico’: A Timeless Attraction

Safety is a priority with a maximum speed of 25 km/h, and the train is equipped with amenities, including a dedicated space for passengers with reduced mobility. Frigiliana‘s ‘Tren Turístico’ remains a delightful tourist activity in one of Spain’s most beautiful towns.

