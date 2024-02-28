Frigiliana’s tourist train extends operations

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 15:11
Frigiliana's Tren Turístico
Image: Frigiliana Town Hall
FRIGILIANA, crowned as one of Spain’s most beautiful towns, extends the charm of its renowned tourist train for another two years. The local government has granted Rafael Márquez the license to operate this cultural journey through the cobblestone streets for €15,000. Since 2011, Márquez has guided visitors through the picturesque corners of this Andalucian town.
The 25-minute scenic route, available in Spanish and English, provides insights into Frigiliana’s history, culture, and gastronomy. French and German speakers can benefit from audio guides. The three-car train, led by Márquez, starts at the designated stop in Plaza del Ingenio, navigating through key spots like Avenida de Andalucía and Rafael Alberti.
Safety is a priority with a maximum speed of 25 km/h, and the train is equipped with amenities, including a dedicated space for passengers with reduced mobility. Frigiliana‘s ‘Tren Turístico’ remains a delightful tourist activity in one of Spain’s most beautiful towns.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
