Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 12:04
The revolving statue
Credit: Nojin Creative Commons
Unveiled on October 31, 2014, a revolving head of Czech writer Franz Kafka which sits outside the piazza at Quadrio shopping centre in Prague has undergone a complete renovation.
The decision was made to remove the unique sculpture and service the 42 rotating stainless steel parts as well as replacing the rotation mechanism so that it could be returned in time to commemorate the death of the acclaimed writer aged just 40 in 1924.
On Thursday February 29, the statue is due to be brought back to life and rotated in front of sculptor David Černý, accompanied by a massive sound and light show.
Prague residents and visitors to the metropolis will once again able to look forward to the 15-minute rotation of the statue, which occurs every full hour.
Although he published very little, his most famous works being Metamorphosis, The Trial and The Castle, Kafka is considered to be one of the literary greats of the 20th Century and the word Kafkaesque has been adopted to describe absurd situations like those depicted in his writing.
He was a complicated character who viewed the world differently from most people and although a prolific writer, he is believed to burned some 90 per cent of all that he wrote.
There is another Kafka statue in Prague as well as the Kafka Museum whilst the Goethe Institute is preparing a major retrospective covering his life and times.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
