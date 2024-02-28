Spanish town’s unique water-saving campaign

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 19:00

Image from the Girona water campaign. Credit: santjuliaderamis.cat

Could a simple bucket make a difference in water conservation?

In an innovative move, the local council of Sant Julia de Ramis in Girona has embarked on a unique campaign to encourage its residents towards saving water amidst the ongoing drought in Catalonia.

Courtesy of the local council, every household in the municipality, which is home to 3,461 people, will be receiving a bucket.

The initiative, dubbed ‘A litre less is a litre more’, aims to promote the reuse of water for various household tasks such as gardening, cleaning, and even flushing toilets.

Running the tap or shower while ‘waiting for the water to heat up is a big expense, it can be collected in a bucket,’ the council explained, highlighting a practical use of their thoughtful gift, despite it being available in ‘limited stocks.’

Simple solution to a complex problem

This programme underscores the council’s commitment to fostering a culture of water conservation among its residents. It serves as a tangible reminder of the small steps individuals can take to make a significant impact on the environment.

The message is clear, every drop counts, and reusing water in daily chores is a straightforward yet effective way to contribute to the community’s sustainability efforts.

Beyond buckets

In a similar vein, the nearby town of Figueres has taken a different approach to tackle the drought crisis.

The local government has distributed 2,000 aerators to residents, aiming to cut down on water consumption without compromising on the quality of water flow.

These devices, designed to mix air with water, ensure that people can continue to enjoy a robust water flow while significantly reducing usage.

This initiative complements the broader strategy of managing water resources wisely, especially given the current limitations on consumption.

With a cap of 200 litres per inhabitant per day, Figueres stands as a testament to the region’s proactive measures in facing the challenges posed by drought.

However, it’s noteworthy that the town’s daily consumption has not exceeded this threshold, showcasing the effectiveness of their conservation efforts.