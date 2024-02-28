By Anna Akopyan • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 16:08

Elia Masanet Olmos creative work Credit: Elia Masanet Olmos, Facebook

The women artists of Marina Alta unite together in Javea´s Soler Blasco museum to revere their progress and celebrate International Women´s Day.

From March 1 until March 25, the Pobladores d´Art Collective empowers the local women with an art exhibition held in Soler Blasco Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum in Javea.

Multidisciplinary and international, the exhibition displays the works of women of Marina Alta, ranging from musical pieces to sculptures, marking a celebration of the Women´s Day.

The Valencian poet, Lidia Santacreu Ferran, presents her poignant free verse composition, exploring the themes of strength and femininity.

The artist, Ella Massanet Olmos, displays revealing self-portraits in a fusion of acrylics and threading.

The local creator, Pau Lopez Anquela, presents artesian works, mixing cotton thread fabric, wood rice straw and photography.

Estela Pons, the Founder of Matilde´s Father, exhibits textile works intertwined with sewing techniques, and Aran Viana presents her mesmerising marble sculpture to the visitors.

It is an exhibition which reveals the links between nature and modernity, the nature of being a woman, and living in a modern world, being adaptive and authentic, feminine and fierce.