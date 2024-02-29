How the get the most from your tyres

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 11:16

Image of a man checking tyre tread. Credit: SpeedKingz/Shutterstock.com

Ensuring the tyres of your vehicle are in prime condition is crucial for safe driving, and there’s a simple procedure to get up to 20 per cent more life out of them.

Car tyres endure significant wear, being in constant contact with the tarmac. While the need to replace tyres inevitably arises after a certain mileage, several factors influence their durability.

Notably, aggressive driving, characterised by rapid acceleration and abrupt braking, can drastically shorten a tyre’s lifespan. On the other hand, adopting a smoother driving style can considerably extend it.

The secret to longer-lasting tyres

A remarkably straightforward tactic for tyre preservation involves maintaining the correct tyre pressure. Proper inflation ensures that the vehicle’s weight is evenly distributed across the entire surface of the tyre, significantly reducing wear.

To find out the optimal pressure for your tyres, simply refer to the information sticker located on the fuel tank cap or the interior side of a car door.

Top performing tyre brands

The latest survey by the Consumer Organisation, conducted in 2022 with feedback from 52,000 European drivers, revealed the tyre brands offering the best longevity.

Yokohama leads the pack, with tyres lasting an average of 44,634 kilometres before requiring replacement. Following closely are Michelin and Vredestein, with 44,187 km and 42,973 km respectively, while Toyo (42,406 km) and Continental (41,943 km) round out the top five.

Recognising when to replace tyres

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) provides a simple guideline for identifying worn tyres: ‘to know if it is time to change your tyres, you should look at the tread. There are studs in the tread pattern that mark the minimum depth, which is 1.6 mm. If they reach the surface, the tyre is too worn and it is time to change it.’

Ignoring this advice not only poses a risk to safety but also risks incurring a fine if stopped by a Guardia Civil officer.