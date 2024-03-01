Jalon´s PAWS – Puppy Rescue

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 8:30
PAWS fundraising event
Credit: PAWS Xaló dog rescue, Facebook
PAWS is a dog rescue organisation in Jalon Valley, dedicated to taking care of every local puppy in need of rehabilitation and re-homing.
Founded in 2019, PAWS is a registered charity organisation, run 100 per cent by multi-national volunteers, some experts in animal care and some dog lovers.
PAWS have a charity shop in Jalon Valley where they invite people to contribute to the wellbeing of local animals. Whether by buying or donating, it takes a small action to make a big change.
PAWS are very active on social media, and help the animals by posting alerts when they see dogs who are missing, as well as posting listings of dogs needing re-homing, to increase their chances of adoption.
The organisation also contributes to the local community, participating in events including Cycle Retreats and hosting their own fundraising events.
From Bingo nights, to dinners, to festive raffles, the group makes an incredibly pawsitive contribution to the lives of many dogs and their new owners.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.