Jalon´s PAWS – Puppy Rescue

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 8:30

PAWS fundraising event Credit: PAWS Xaló dog rescue, Facebook

PAWS is a dog rescue organisation in Jalon Valley, dedicated to taking care of every local puppy in need of rehabilitation and re-homing.

Founded in 2019, PAWS is a registered charity organisation, run 100 per cent by multi-national volunteers, some experts in animal care and some dog lovers.

PAWS have a charity shop in Jalon Valley where they invite people to contribute to the wellbeing of local animals. Whether by buying or donating, it takes a small action to make a big change.

PAWS are very active on social media, and help the animals by posting alerts when they see dogs who are missing, as well as posting listings of dogs needing re-homing, to increase their chances of adoption.

The organisation also contributes to the local community, participating in events including Cycle Retreats and hosting their own fundraising events.

From Bingo nights, to dinners, to festive raffles, the group makes an incredibly pawsitive contribution to the lives of many dogs and their new owners.