No Cala Mijas festival in 2024?

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:44

Cala Festival 2023 Photo: calamijas.com

Mijas Town Hall is considering the possibility of not holding a third edition of the Cala Mijas festival, initially scheduled for the last weekend of August. “The main problem is the payment of the invoices corresponding to 2023, which should have been paid by 2 November,” said the Town Hall in a statement to La Opinión de Málaga.

The festival organisers had been contracted to hold 5 festivals however, these non-payments could complicate the viability of another festival in 2024. The Town Hall said that it is aware of the need to resolve the contractual issues that would allow the Cala Mijas festival to resume.

Already too late?

However, with only six months to go before the previously announced festival dates of August 29 to 31, there is as yet no confirmation of performers nor whether the festival will take place at all. Many other festivals and concerts have been announced for the Costa del Sol this summer and tickets are currently on sale and selling fast so it would seem that it might already be too late for Mijas.