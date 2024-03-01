No Cala Mijas festival in 2024?

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:44
Cala Festival 2023
Photo: calamijas.com
Mijas Town Hall is considering the possibility of not holding a third edition of the Cala Mijas festival, initially scheduled for the last weekend of August. “The main problem is the payment of the invoices corresponding to 2023, which should have been paid by 2 November,” said the Town Hall in a statement to La Opinión de Málaga.
The festival organisers had been contracted to hold 5 festivals however, these non-payments could complicate the viability of another festival in 2024. The Town Hall said that it is aware of the need to resolve the contractual issues that would allow the Cala Mijas festival to resume.
However, with only six months to go before the previously announced festival dates of August 29 to 31, there is as yet no confirmation of performers nor whether the festival will take place at all. Many other festivals and concerts have been announced for the Costa del Sol this summer and tickets are currently on sale and selling fast so it would seem that it might already be too late for Mijas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.