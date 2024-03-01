Sibylle Schorlemmer – Captivating Women

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 17:18
Sibylle Schorlemmer´s exhibition in Alfas del Pi
Credit: Alfas del Pi Council
Currently living in Altea, Sibylle Schorlemmer is a photographer who has dedicated her life to captivating authentic images of women´s lives worldwide.
Schorlemmer was born in Darmstadt, Germany. From a young age, she began studying photography in Munich and entered a photographic career in fashion during the 1970s.
“At that time, photos taken by women began to appear in publications, but the majority were still by men.”
Schorlemmer spent several years living in England and travelling worldwide, including countries like Guatemala, Peru, Brazil, Israel, and Egypt, where she photographed women from all sectors of society.
She recalled an impactful meeting during her travels: “On my trip to Bolivia in 1976 I took a photo of a woman sitting on some rags selling vegetables. She told me that she had a baby that she wanted to give me because with us he would have a better life. In Bolivia that year 40 per cent of children died from tuberculosis.”
Schorlemmer´s photographs are often black and white or muted in colour. She presents women in raw states, never posing.
The women are presented in raw, natural states, never posing.
For the past 19 years, Schorlemmer has resided in Altea and continues to create intricate and matchless images of women, including those in the Costa Blanca.
Through her work, she noticed the progress of women´s role in society. “In the most recent images, the woman is more proud, modern in every sense. She is present, safe, and strong.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.