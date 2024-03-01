Sibylle Schorlemmer – Captivating Women

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 17:18

Sibylle Schorlemmer´s exhibition in Alfas del Pi Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

Currently living in Altea, Sibylle Schorlemmer is a photographer who has dedicated her life to captivating authentic images of women´s lives worldwide.

Schorlemmer was born in Darmstadt, Germany. From a young age, she began studying photography in Munich and entered a photographic career in fashion during the 1970s.

“At that time, photos taken by women began to appear in publications, but the majority were still by men.”

Schorlemmer spent several years living in England and travelling worldwide, including countries like Guatemala, Peru, Brazil, Israel, and Egypt, where she photographed women from all sectors of society.

She recalled an impactful meeting during her travels: “On my trip to Bolivia in 1976 I took a photo of a woman sitting on some rags selling vegetables. She told me that she had a baby that she wanted to give me because with us he would have a better life. In Bolivia that year 40 per cent of children died from tuberculosis.”

Schorlemmer´s photographs are often black and white or muted in colour. She presents women in raw states, never posing.

For the past 19 years, Schorlemmer has resided in Altea and continues to create intricate and matchless images of women, including those in the Costa Blanca.

Through her work, she noticed the progress of women´s role in society. “In the most recent images, the woman is more proud, modern in every sense. She is present, safe, and strong.