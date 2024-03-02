A day to remember

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 20:42

Celebrating Balearic Islands Day. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Consell de Mallorca inaugurated the Day of the Balearic Islands with a grand celebration that captivated both locals and visitors.

The event commenced on Friday, February 1, with a grand ‘ball de bot’ exhibition and a parade of giants (Queen Esclaramunda de Foix, King Jaime II , King Sancho I and King Jaime III), that are symbolic of the island’s royal heritage, engaging families in a cultural journey through Palma.

The procession featured not just historical figures but also local peasants and musicians, creating a tapestry of tradition and community spirit.

President Llorenc Galmes highlighted the significance of the celebration and emphasised the islands’ unique contributions and the collective strength derived from unity, ‘what an honour it is to celebrate with Mallorcans the first Day of the Balearic Islands as a representative.’

He added that the Balearic Islands, ‘are a unique community that has a lot to offer the world and of which we have to feel deeply proud. We are islands separated by the sea, but we are clear that together we are better and stronger.’

The festivities extended to the Mercy Cultural Centre, where those gathered enjoyed traditional dances, Mallorcan cuisine, and various family-oriented activities.

Vice President Antonia Roca praised the event’s ability to bring together different municipalities, showcasing the islands’ cultural richness through dance, music, and sharing a hearty meal.

Moreover, the celebration included free guided tours and dramatized routes at the Palau, offering insights into the institution’s history and the island’s heritage. The dramatized routes, depicting a humorous take on a chaotic wedding, added a unique flavour to the festivities, blending history with entertainment.

This year’s Day of the Balearic Islands not only honoured the archipelago’s rich cultural tapestry but also fostered a sense of community among the islands’ residents.

It is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Balearic Islands, demonstrating that despite geographical separation, unity and pride in their heritage bind the islanders together.