False alarm in Paris

By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 11:40

PARIS: Gare du Nord where city hall employee changed trains Photo credit: C C/Szilas

Security plans for this summer’s Paris Olympics have not been compromised.



Paris city hall announced that a computer and a USB memory stick which were stolen from one of its employees did not contain details of police plans for the Games which begin on July 26.

The city hall official contacted the police as soon as he realised that his bag had disappeared from the luggage rack when he changed trains at the Gare du Nord station.

Despite early reports that the computer and memory stick could have disclosed sensitive information, Paris city hall explained that their contents were notes for internal use relating to the Public Roads and Traffic department.

“Initial checks have allowed us to establish that the staff member was not in possession of any information relating to the organisation and deployment of police during the Olympics and Paralympics,” the official statement insisted.

Nevertheless, steps were taken to block all access to the Paris city hall’s computer system from both devices and cybersecurity measures were stepped up.

Paris 2024 organisers declined to comment although sources revealed that an internal investigation is underway at city hall, and could lead to sanctions.

In a city which has experienced significant terrorist attacks in the past, security is uppermost in the organisers’ minds. Two thousand municipal police officers and at least 35,000 security personnel will be deployed during the Games,

Security measure apart, the authorities are debating whether to inspect the balconies and terraces of thousands of buildings that line the River Seine. They fear these could collapse under the weight of spectators watching the opening ceremony this summer as national teams sail down the river on a fleet of 100 boats.