Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 02 Mar 2024 • 16:57
BAILOUT: Small firms struggling to repay pandemic loans
Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures
Soft touch NINETY-SEVEN firms bailed out by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £1.1 billion (€1.28 billion) pandemic fund set up to provide emergency funding have missed repayment deadlines. All were granted extensions to the three-year loans as stricter terms could push them, and hundreds of other small companies, into bankruptcy.
Fish fury SPAIN’S fishing industry joined recent protests organised by the country’s farmers and agricultural growers. “We want to draw attention to the sector’s complaints, including European Union policies that are obsessed with the environment,” Javier Garat, secretary general of the Spanish Fishing Confederation (Cepesca) said.
Lady at peril VENERABLE but outdated magazine The Lady could disappear after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) issued a winding-up petition against the publication owing to back taxes of £360,000 (€420,844). Owner and publisher Ben Budworth insisted that he had stuck to the agreed HMRC repayment plan “‘to the penny.”
Glovo respite FOLLOWING appeals, the National High Court in Madrid has given delivery platform Glovo breathing space by putting on hold fines amounting to more than €67 million. All the sanctions that were imposed between November 2023 and January 2024 were linked to riders’ previous “false self-employed” status.
Shein shoo-in FAST fashion firm Shein could cancel plans for a $90 billion (€83.2 billion) float in New York and look to London instead. The Chinese retail giant is increasingly drawn to the UK owing to the legal and regulatory challenges of listing in the US, according to anonymous sources quoted by Bloomberg.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.