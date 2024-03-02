By EWN • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 10:59

Are you looking for a Summer School for your child? Come and enjoy Our New Programme.

The International School Estepona is offering a brand-new summer school programme; an exciting and entertaining local favourite for all children aged 4-12 years old. This will run from Monday 1st July until – Friday 2nd August inclusive, starting at 9:30 until 15:00. There are two options available; you can either book the full five weeks’ programme, receiving a discount, or choose your own sessions.

The prices are only €35.00 Euro per session or €850.00 for the full programme (€25.00 discount included). Lunches are included in the price and will be provided by The School’s official catering service.

Whether you are living here on the coast or just visiting on holiday, the Summer School is a great opportunity to experience what ISE has to offer to younger members of the family.

ISE has great facilities; secure, enclosed gardens, a fabulous sports ground and airy classrooms with air conditioning.

Summer is the ideal time for your child to enjoy their hobbies and boost their level of English. Therefore, ISE is the best option for children to learn English, whilst having fun and discovering new interests.

The New Summer School Programme is designed to activate children’s learning through fun activities; cookery, art and crafts, physical activities and music, with content adapted to each age group.

The school will help to allow the children to express themselves with self-assurance, develop their creativity, provide them with multi-sensorial activities and improve their agility, along with their team-working skills. In addition, there will be activities to help ESL children, gain the confidence they need to acquire new vocabulary and grammar and in turn speak English with fluency.

The Summer School also allows children that are new to the area, to experience the school and its surroundings. The ISE also provides holiday clubs all year round. The Holiday Clubs are available during half terms in October, February and May. They are also available during the main holidays, such as Christmas and Easter. Visit the school website marbellaschool.com for more information or check out our social media pages on Facebook (@InternationalSchoolEstepona) and Instagram (@isemarbellaschool).

Our goal is to create a safe and happy environment so that children can learn new skills, socialise and make new friends.

For further information, please contact Daniela at:

daniela@marbellaschool.com, call +34 951742736 or WhatsApp +34 635347023

