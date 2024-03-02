Mallorca battles rabbit crisis

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 17:49

Family of rabbits. Credit: William Booth/Shutterstock.com

Mallorca is facing an unprecedented rabbit overpopulation crisis, prompting the Consell de Mallorca’s Department of Hunting to take extraordinary measures.

The areas that are impacted are Maria de la Salut, Llubi, Santa Margalida, and Muro. Local farmers, whose crops are vital for the island’s sustenance, reported significant damage to the scant harvests, particularly pronounced in the Pla area due to a severe drought.

This situation has intensified the rabbits‘ destructive impact, raising concerns among the agricultural community.

Sebastia Perello, representing the Department of Hunting, explained that a thorough field investigation was conducted, identifying critical ‘hot spots’ where damage was most severe.

The findings underscored the drought‘s role in exacerbating the problem. In an effort to balance ecological concerns with agricultural needs, authorities have decided to extend the hunting season beyond its December closure, with a preference for capturing the animals alive using ferrets and traps for relocation.

This method prioritises the rabbits’ welfare and aims at their redistribution to areas where they can thrive without causing harm. If live capture proves unfeasible, hunting with shotguns and dogs will be allowed.

This decision reflects a broader commitment to addressing the immediate needs of the farming community while also considering the long-term ecological impact on the rabbit population, which has seen a decline in certain areas of Mallorca.

The initiative demonstrates a collaborative approach, involving farmers, reserve owners, and hunters in the affected municipalities, to find a sustainable solution to the crisis. The collective effort underscores the importance of managing wildlife populations responsibly, ensuring the survival of species while protecting agricultural interests.

Perello emphasised the positive collaboration among all stakeholders in addressing this challenge and highlighted the ongoing efforts to support the recovery of the rabbit population across the island.

The situation in Mallorca serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife conservation, requiring thoughtful and concerted efforts to maintain.